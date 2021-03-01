VIRTUAL EVENT: Get to Know Your Spices with Milk Street and Alaska Public Media

Looking to spice things up in your kitchen? Join us March 20 at 3 p.m. for an interactive virtual event featuring videos from Chris Kimball and the Milk Street team, as well as special guests Maya Wilson, author of “The Alaska from Scratch Cookbook”, and Alaska Public Media’s own Julia O’Malley, Collaborating Newsroom Editor with Alaska’s Energy Desk, and author of “The Whale and the Cupcake: Stories of Subsistence, Longing, and Community in Alaska.”

Ask your cooking questions of Julia and Maya in the Q&A, get tips on spices, take home recipes, and maybe even snag a free cookbook. We hope to see you there!

Graciously sponsored by Florcraft Carpet One, Catch 49 and Title Wave Books.

March 20, 2021

Register here: https://ovee.itvs.org/screenings/m1ewb

3 p.m. (via OVEE)