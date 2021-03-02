Emotional intelligence in the outdoors

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Emotional intelligence contributes to healthy relationships and successful adventures. Personal traits such as knowing your strengths and weaknesses, self-control, empathy, and social skills help individuals and groups make better decisions and work well together. Outdoor literature and lore are full of epic stories and tragedies caused by poor decision-making, many times due to lack of the traits associated with emotional intelligence. This Outdoor Explorer focuses on the topic with guests David McGivern, Betsy Young, and Bill Billmeier. The three of them have decades of experience teaching, guiding, and leading in Alaska and have much to contribute to the topic of emotional intelligence and its relevance to outdoor activities.

