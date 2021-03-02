State of Art: The Alaska Virtual Symphony wont let distance hold them back

Screenshot of the Alaska Youth Orchestras’ virtual Fall concert.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced arts groups of all kinds to pivot and reevaluate how they can continue to create, but also reach audiences. The Alaska Virtual Symphony was organized to give musicians much needed opportunities to learn, connect and perform from anywhere in the state. Regardless of age and experience participants join in weekly via video conference for lessons and to prepare for virtual concerts.

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Colin Roshak, director of the Alaska Virtual Symphony. We learn about what it’s been like coping with a pandemic, what the AVS is and what we can expect in the future.

We also get a preview into what’s happening at Anchorage Community Theater.

LINKS:

Alaska Virtual Symphony info

Alaska Youth Orchestras homepage

Alaska Youth Orchestras Instagram

