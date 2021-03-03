Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska legislators question the state’s long-term budget plan. And, three Alaska tribes join a new pilot program to address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people. And, Anchorage’s reimagined Fur Rondy aims to offers some sense of normalcy.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
- Brian Venua in Dillingham
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.