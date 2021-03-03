Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

A visitor takes a photo of a snow sculpture on March 2, 2021, at the annual Snow Sculpture Competition, one of the few events of the 2021 Fur Rondy Festival that was unchanged due to the pandemic.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska legislators question the state’s long-term budget plan. And, three Alaska tribes join a new pilot program to address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people. And, Anchorage’s reimagined Fur Rondy aims to offers some sense of normalcy.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Emily Hofstaedter in Nome

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan

Brian Venua in Dillingham

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.