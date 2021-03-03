RUNNING: 2021 Anchorage School Board Race – issues and candidate Q&A responses

Sixteen candidates have signed up to run for the Anchorage School Board. The mail-in election is April 6, and ballots will be sent to voters on March 15.

Our format for RUNNING is different this year. Candidates will not be live on the air. In advance, we provided candidates with voluntary issue questionnaires. We received 13 responses. Candidates Judy Norton Eledge, Marilyn Stewart and Kim Paulson did not respond. (Scroll for full list of all candidates.)

For the RUNNING program, a panel of three contributors will discuss the questions the candidates faced in the questionnaire. They’ll add context and opinion about what they think is important for voters to consider as they weigh these issues. The panelists will not know the candidates’ answers in advance, and will not comment on them after the program host shares candidate responses from their questionnaires.

The point of this approach is to offer context upfront for voters who would like more information on the issues as they weigh candidates’ answers. After the program, candidate answers will be available on the RUNNING webpage through the election.

As always, we welcome your questions and comments throughout the hour. Please join us for this important local political discussion on school issues and candidates’ ideas.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy and E.J. David

PANELISTS:

Abbe Hensley , executive director, Best Beginnings, a public-private partnership working toward school readiness

Tam Agosti Gisler , former teacher and school board member

, former teacher and school board member James Smallwood, ran for school board twice, active parent advocate

LINKS:

School board candidates, listed on the municipal website

THE CANDIDATES

Seat B (1-year term) Judy Norton Eledge Marilyn Stewart Mark Anthony Cox Kelly Lessens



Seat E Pat Higgins Alisha Hilde Edgar Blatchford Sami Graham Rachel Blakeslee Nial Sherwood Williams



Seat F Marcus Sanders Kim Paulson Dan Loring Dora Wilson

