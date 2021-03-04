Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 4, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
women in mask and face shield swabs inside a mans nostrils
Musher Jeremy Traska gets a rapid COVID test outside the Lakefront Hotel in Anchorage. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Iditarod mushers and officials prepare for a race with pandemic-style rules and regulations. And, keeping a mask mandate in place, Anchorage’s mayor lifts capacity restrictions on all businesses. Plus, climbers return to Denali although fewer are from other countries.

Reports tonight from:

  • Olivia Ebertz and Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Kavitha George and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Phillip Manning in Talkeetna

