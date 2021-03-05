Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 5, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy shares his experience getting sick with COVID-19. And, in Western Alaska, residents are hopeful a new Internet project will have the same impact that cell service did. Plus, a new research technique might help in the study of the endangered Cook Inlet belugas.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Nat Herz and Abbey Collins in Anchorage
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Send us your reflections about the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Alaska: What was the moment when you realized everything had changed ?