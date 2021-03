The Kuskokwim River ice road near Bethel. (Bethel Search and Rescue)

Bethel Search and Rescue discovered a body near a snow machine just south of Bethel on March 3.

Troopers say they’ve identified 44-year-old Kasigluk resident Minnie Kalila. Her family has been notified.



According to a dispatch by the Alaska State Troopers, the body was discovered around 1:20 p.m.