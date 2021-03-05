Recognizing women’s contributions in Alaska | Alaska Insight

The accomplishments of Alaska women are as varied as they are wide ranging. From CEOs running major corporations to vessel captains to community leaders.

To kick off to Women’s History Month, Lori Townsend speaks with Alaska Black Caucus President & CEO Celeste Hodge Growden and Anchorage Museum Chief Curator Francesca DuBrock about the new exhibit, Extra Tough: Women of the North. Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame Board Member Jane Angvik also talks about their efforts to recognize women’s accomplishments each year.