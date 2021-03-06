As Alaska grapples with high rates of sexual assault, what can we learn from Nome?

A woman in Nome at a crossroads with the ocean in the distance. (Photo by Brisa Alarcon/KNOM).

High rates of sexual assault and violence against women have plagued Alaska for decades. The collective damage affects entire communities. Survivor advocates and journalists have helped uncover how widespread the problems are. In Nome, some advocates are working to raise awareness and push for change.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Lisa Ellanna, survivor advocate from Nome

survivor advocate from Nome Darlene Trigg, survivor advocate from Nome

survivor advocate from Nome Meghan Sigvanna Topkok, attorney and survivor advocate

