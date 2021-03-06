Iditapod: Mission Iditarod, COVID Protocol

Musher Dallas Seavey is returning to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race this year. The four-time champion says he’s coming back with a new perspective after wading through some of the biggest challenges of his life. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is going to look a lot different, one year into a global COVID-19 pandemic. (The Iditapod’s going to be pretty different this year, too, as we’ll explain).

The ceremonial start is canceled, so the race begins Sunday in Willow under strict COVID-19 protocols, with a shortened trail that doubles back on itself, a challenge to sled dog teams to cross the Alaska Range not once, but twice, plus coronavirus testing along the way and less access to indoor spaces at checkpoints… This Iditarod is certainly going to be unique.