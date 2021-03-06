The life of Richard Nelson

Hank Lentfer, Griselda Landa-Posas, and Richard Nelson at Lake Minichumina, photo by Davyd Betchkal.

Richard K. Nelson and the cover of Raven’s Witness The Alaska Life of Richard K. Nelson, courtesy of Hank Lentfer.

On the next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Hank Lentfer. His book “Raven’s Witness: The Alaska Life of Richard K. Nelson,” won the 2020 Banff Mountain Book Grand Prize after winning best in Mountain Literature. The distinctive opening to Richard Nelson’s public radio show “Encounters” was an easily recognizable signal that you were about to take a journey into the sound of Alaska. Richard’s Alaska life spanned across the state from the North Slope to the Interior to Southeast. He immersed himself in village life and Native culture and spent his life studying the relationships between people and nature. Richard died in 2019 but he lives on through his influential radio and written work.

Segment 1: Hank Lentfer, author of “Raven’s Witness: The Alaska Life of Richard K. Nelson.”

