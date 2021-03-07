Changed by pandemic, Iditarod 2021 gets underway

Musher Dallas Seavey and his team take off from the start of the 2021 Iditarod at Deshka Landing near Willow, Alaska on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Racers had to be COVID-19 tested shortly before the start of their race, and access to the start area was restricted for reporters and fans. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Canadian musher Aaron Peck and his 14 barking sled dogs raced from the starting line in Willow at 2 p.m. Sunday, kicking off the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Wearing Bib #2, Peck was the first of the 46 mushers to hit the trail on a sunny afternoon.

It was an Iditarod start like no other, with mushers getting tested for COVID-19 near the starting line. Everyone wore face masks. And, only a few dozen spectators gathered to see the mushers off at the Deshka Landing start, many of them mushers’ family or dog handlers.

Peck said he was just thankful the Iditarod could hold a race this year.

“I think everyone is expressing gratitude for the fact that there’s even a race,” he said, shortly before taking his dog team to the start line, as he organized his sled bag. “People need this.”

The rest of the Iditarod will also be very different: For the first time, teams are not headed to Nome. Instead, they’re traveling on an 850-mile trail out to the ghost town of Flat and back to Willow.

Cody Strathe of Cantwell, Alaska heads out on the 2021 Iditarod course wearing a face mask on March 7, 2021 (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

There’s also a smaller group of teams competing, and the trail will pass through fewer remote Alaska communities.

RELATED: The Iditarod starts Sunday and it will look a lot different this year. Here’s what to know.

In interviews before race day, some mushers said they were enjoying the more calm, relaxed atmosphere in the lead up to this year’s competition.

Race officials canceled the annual musher banquet, meet and greet and other in-person festivities.

For Eureka musher Brent Sass, that meant he drove his sled dogs to Willow on Saturday, instead of bringing them into Anchorage for a several-day stay before the race start.

“I think that’s going to be a real benefit for my team and then just for my psyche as well,” he said.

RELATED: Take a listen to the first episode of this year’s Iditapod podcast: Mission Iditarod, COVID Protocol

Twin sisters Kristy and Anna Berington said they had to focus on not putting off their to-do list, since they had fewer commitments in the week leading up to Sunday.

“At the beginning of this week, it was hard not to kind of be like, ‘No, I’ll work on that tomorrow because I don’t have to go to the banquet, I don’t have to go to the ceremonial start,’” said Anna, who lives in Knik. “So it’s definitely kind of one of those things, don’t get too comfortable with this extra buffer.”

The 46 teams competing in this year’s race include former Iditarod champions Pete Kaiser, Joar Leifseth Ulsom, Dallas Seavey and Martin Buser.

RELATED: Dallas Seavey returns to Iditarod after scandal rocked his mushing career

Also, 2021 Kuskokwim 300 champion Richie Diehl is racing, as well as three-time Iditarod runner-up Aliy Zirkle.

Zirkle said this year’s Iditarod will be her last, and she’s hoping to cross the finish line at Deshka Landing first.

“I want to win in Nome. But in the same sense, this might be the only chance that I ever get to run, you know, the Iditarod Gold Trail Loop,” she said. “So that’s kind of nifty in itself.”

RELATED: Alaska mushing icon Aliy Zirkle says the 2021 Iditarod will be her last

The total number of teams competing this year dropped from 47 to 46 Sunday morning. Race officials announced that Sean Williams dropped out of the race at 6:21 a.m. Sunday “due to a non-COVID-19-related family health concern.”