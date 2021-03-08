Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 8, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska health officials say hundreds of COVID vaccine appointment slots are waiting to be filled. And, with no ceremonial start, the Iditarod kicks off a lot quieter than usual. Plus, two friends from Anchorage win a screenwriting award at Sundance.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Robyne in Fairbanks
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
Send us your reflections about the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Alaska: What was the moment when you realized everything had changed ?