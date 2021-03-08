Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 8, 2021

Wade Marrs, of Willow, waves to fans. Forty-six mushers began the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race from Deshka Landing in Willow on March 7, 2021. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska health officials say hundreds of COVID vaccine appointment slots are waiting to be filled. And, with no ceremonial start, the Iditarod kicks off a lot quieter than usual. Plus, two friends from Anchorage win a screenwriting award at Sundance.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Send us your reflections about the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Alaska: What was the moment when you realized everything had changed ?