Working the frontlines of teen suicide prevention

Over the last decade, Alaska’s adolescent suicide rate has been steadily increasing and is now about three times higher than the national average. Suicide is currently the leading cause of death in Alaska for young people age 12 to 19. Youth suicide prevention advocate Justin Pendergrass shares his journey through abuse, addiction and mental health and how those experiences led him to work on the frontlines of teen suicide prevention.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Justin Pendergrass, mental health advocate, MyHouse Mat Su

