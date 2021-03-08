Working the frontlines of teen suicide prevention

Over the last decade, Alaska’s adolescent suicide rate has been steadily increasing and is now about three times higher than the national average. Suicide is currently the leading cause of death in Alaska for young people age 12 to 19. Youth suicide prevention advocate Justin Pendergrass shares his journey through abuse, addiction and mental health and how those experiences led him to work on the frontlines of teen suicide prevention.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Justin Pendergrass, mental health advocate, MyHouse Mat Su
LINKS:
- NPR: Suicide Rates Climb In U.S., Especially Among Adolescent Girls
- Youth.gov: Suicide Prevention
- 7 Essential Steps Parents Can Take to Prevent Teen Suicide
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 10, 2020, at 8 p.m. AKDT
