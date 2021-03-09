Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A musher points to the crowd.
Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans as she passes by. Zirkle says this is will be her last Iditarod start. Forty-six mushers began the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race from Deshka Landing in Willow on March 7, 2021. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Musher Aliy Zirkle suffers an injury and is helicoptered off the Iditarod trail, ending her race. And, a single father of four in Fairbanks shares his experience parenting during a pandemic. Plus, the Southeast town of Port Alexander hopes a new program will keep its school open, and keep its town alive.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Wesley Early in Kotzebue
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Molly Rettig in Fairbanks
  • Mike Swasey

Send us your reflections about the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Alaska: What was the moment when you realized everything had changed ?

