Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans as she passes by. Zirkle says this is will be her last Iditarod start. Forty-six mushers began the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race from Deshka Landing in Willow on March 7, 2021. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Musher Aliy Zirkle suffers an injury and is helicoptered off the Iditarod trail, ending her race. And, a single father of four in Fairbanks shares his experience parenting during a pandemic. Plus, the Southeast town of Port Alexander hopes a new program will keep its school open, and keep its town alive.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Molly Rettig in Fairbanks

Mike Swasey

Send us your reflections about the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Alaska: What was the moment when you realized everything had changed ?