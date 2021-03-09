Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Musher Aliy Zirkle suffers an injury and is helicoptered off the Iditarod trail, ending her race. And, a single father of four in Fairbanks shares his experience parenting during a pandemic. Plus, the Southeast town of Port Alexander hopes a new program will keep its school open, and keep its town alive.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Tegan Hanlon and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Molly Rettig in Fairbanks
- Mike Swasey
