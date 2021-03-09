Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey first to McGrath

Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey was the first musher into the McGrath checkpoint late Tuesday afternoon.
He and his 14-dog team pulled in at 4 p.m.
McGrath is about 300 miles into the 850-mile race.
For Seavey’s first-place arrival, he won mittens made of beaver fur and moose hide, plus a beaver-fur hat. Both were made by local residents as part of the “Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod” award.
Seavey, 34, opted to stop and rest in McGrath.
Mushers are also getting swabbed for COVID-19 at the race checkpoint.
Behind Seavey on the trail were Pete Kaiser, Richie Diehl, Joar Leifseth Ulsom and Travis Beals. Both Kaiser and Leifseth Ulsom are former Iditarod champions, and Diehl is this year’s Kuskokwim 300 winner.
Kaiser, Diehl, Leifseth Ulsom and Beals all bedded down their dogs at McGrath Tuesday evening, while Brent Sass and his 14-dog team blew through the checkpoint around 6:30 p.m. and rested further down the trail.
The 2021 Iditarod started on Sunday, and 44 teams remained in the competition by Tuesday evening.
Iditarod fan favorite Aliy Zirkle dropped out of the race Monday night, after suffering a concussion and other injuries while racing.
Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman said the trail conditions beyond McGrath are very snowy.
“I mean a lot of snow,” he said. “A lot of light powdery snow with no base.”
He said a trail crew was out Tuesday working on the route.
