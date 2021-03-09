Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle suffers concussion and other injuries on trail, flown to Anchorage for care

Aliy Zirkle, of Two Rivers, greets fans near the starting line of the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 7, 2021. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Update, 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Star Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle’s race is over after injuries forced her to be helicoptered off the trail for medical care.

Race officials say Zirkle sustained a “significant impact that resulted in a concussion and orthopedic injuries to her upper torso” on her way into the Rohn checkpoint, nearly 200 miles into the 850-mile race.

They haven’t said exactly what happened.

But in a separate statement, the Alaska Air National Guard said Zirkle was injured in a fall.

Zirkle and her 14 dogs had been traveling between Rainy Pass and Rohn, a stretch of trail known for treacherous terrain, including the steep and windy Dalzell Gorge.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the Iditarod said Zirkle arrived injured to the remote Rohn checkpoint with her 14-dog team at 8:05 p.m. Monday.

She dropped out of the race, and Iditarod officials called in help.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, based out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, got to Rohn around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday and took Zirkle to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.

Zirkle was released Tuesday in “stable but guarded condition” and is resting with family, said the Iditarod statement.

The Iditarod says Zirkle’s dogs were not injured.

“Her race team is uninjured and being well cared for by volunteers at the Rohn checkpoint where they will wait for the first flight out to be flown to Anchorage and driven back home,” said the Iditarod statement.

Last month, Zirkle, 51, said the 2021 Iditarod would be her last. The iconic musher planned to retire from the spot, and hoped to win this year’s race.

“That’s what I want to do. I want to do that one more time, give it my best shot to win,” she said in a February interview.

The race started Sunday, and 44 teams remain on the trail.

Original story:

Iditarod musher Aliy Zirkle has been injured in this year’s race and flown to Anchorage in stable condition, a race official said.

There were few details about Zirkle’s injuries or the accident, announced in a statement from Iditarod Race Director Mark Nordman just before midnight Tuesday.

Nordman said 51-year-old Zirkle, a fan favorite running in her last Iditarod, was injured around 8 p.m. Monday as she was coming into the Rohn checkpoint.

“Aliy is in stable condition but based on information provided by a volunteer with medical training, I notified the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center for assistance,” said Nordman’s statement. “Her dog team is in Rohn and being well cared for by volunteers at the checkpoint.”

Rohn is nearly 200 miles into this year’s 850-mile race, shortened from the usual 1,000-mile distance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zirkle and her husband, musher Allen Moore, own SP Kennel in Two Rivers.

A post on the kennel’s Facebook page late Monday said Moore was headed to Anchorage to meet Zirkle, and volunteers at the Rohn checkpoint were caring for her dogs.

The post said Zirkle was injured between Rainy Pass and Rohn, but little was known because communication is difficult out of the remote Rohn checkpoint.

The trail between Rainy Pass and Rohn is known for notoriously tough terrain, including the steep and windy Dalzell Gorge.

Zirkle announced on her kennel’s website last month that this would be her last Iditarod. She had hoped to win.

“That’s what I want to do. I want to do that one more time, give it my best shot to win,” she said in an interview last month.

Zirkle has competed in the race every year since 2001, notching three second-place finishes in a row, winning a record six humanitarian awards and drawing crowds of fans to the event.

In 2000, she also became the first woman to win the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest.

Last year, she placed 18th in the Iditarod.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.