Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska lawmakers ban a state senator from the Capitol for not complying with COVID-19 safety rules. And, biologists are warning about invasive Zebra mussels showing up in Alaska. Plus, a kitten lost on the Matanuska ferry is found in Juneau and returned to its family in Haines.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman, Rashah McChesney and Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
