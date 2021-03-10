Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, smiles before taking her seat on the Senate floor on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO). Reinbold was banned from the Capitol in Juneau on Wednesday March 10, 2020 for not complying with COVID-19 safety precautions.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska lawmakers ban a state senator from the Capitol for not complying with COVID-19 safety rules. And, biologists are warning about invasive Zebra mussels showing up in Alaska. Plus, a kitten lost on the Matanuska ferry is found in Juneau and returned to its family in Haines.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin, Tegan Hanlon and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman, Rashah McChesney and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Send us your reflections about the one-year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 case in Alaska: What was the moment when you realized everything had changed ?