Iditarod update: The trail gets shorter, and the race field gets smaller

Dallas Seavey pours boiling water into a mix of meat, kibble and fat, the first of multiple courses he gave his dogs upon arriving in McGrath on Tuesday. Seavey is taking his 24-hour break at the checkpoint. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

It’s the fourth day of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and an already-shortened trail has gotten a little shorter.

Plus, Eureka’s Brent Sass and his 14 dogs are pushing to the race’s halfway point at the front of the pack. Also, another musher has dropped out of the competition.

And, off the trail, iconic musher Aliy Zirkle has made it back home and is resting, after suffering a concussion and other injuries while racing.

Here’s our mid-week Iditarod update:

A 20-mile chop

Officials say teams will no longer loop from the checkpoint of Iditarod, out to the remote ghost town of Flat and back.

Race Director Mark Nordman said there’s too much loose snow in the area.

“The Iditarod trailbreaker crew has had a challenging time breaking the trail open due to the sheer volume of accumulated snow, and has been unable to dig out a safe, well-marked trail to allow teams to travel to Flat,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The trail to Flat would have been new for Iditarod teams.

The usual 1,000-mile race from Willow to Nome was rerouted this year to the shorter, out-and-back course to avoid putting mushers, race volunteers and others in the village checkpoints north of the Alaska Range and along the Bering Sea coast, as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.

Eliminating the Flat detour cuts roughly 20 miles from what would have been an 850-mile trail.

A map from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race shows the approximate 2021 route in red. Race officials say the trail will start and end near Willow. On Wednesday, race officials cut the loop to Flat because of snow conditions. (Courtesy of Iditarod.com.)

Now, teams will race to the checkpoint of Iditarod and turn around, backtracking to Willow.

Mackey drops out, Zirkle resting at home

The Iditarod also announced Wednesday that another team is out of the race.

Rookie musher Brenda Mackey of Two Rivers dropped out of the Iditarod in Nikolai, near race mile 260. She had nine dogs and “made the decision to scratch in the best interest of her race team,” said a brief Iditarod statement.

Mackey’s uncle is four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey. She’s the third musher to scratch from the 2021 Iditarod since it started on Sunday.

Pete Kaiser leaves the Rainy Pass checkpoint, high in the Alaska Range, during the Iditarod on Monday. (Zachariah Hughes / for ADN)

The first was Minnesota musher Cindy Gallea who became sick on the trail.

Also, Iditarod fan favorite Aliy Zirkle’s race ended Monday night after she fell while racing to the Rohn checkpoint.

Zirkle told Iditarod Insider that she suffered a concussion and dislocated shoulder. The Alaska Air National Guard helicoptered her to an Anchorage hospital.

By Tuesday night, Zirkle had made it back home to Two Rivers, near Fairbanks, according to a post on her kennel’s website.

“She has more doctor appointments set in the next little while but she is being well taken care of,” the SP Kennel post said. “She appreciates all the love being sent her way.”

Teams settle into daylong break

Out on the trail, some of the remaining 43 teams have decided to take their mandatory 24-hour breaks.

That includes four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey, who pulled into McGrath first late Tuesday afternoon, at race mile 311, and declared his day-long layover.

Seavey, Pete Kaiser, Richie Diehl, Joar Leifseth Ulsom, Travis Beals and several other teams were still resting in McGrath Wednesday afternoon.

Travis Beals mushes along the upper Kuskokwim River at sunset on the way into the McGrath checkpoint on Tuesday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Some other front-runners had pressed on down the trail.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, Brent Sass and his dog team led the pack, on their way to the Iditarod checkpoint — now the race’s turnaround spot, about 430 miles into the competition.

Mushers are required to take one 24-hour layover before they turn around at Iditarod. They also must take two eight-hour stops during the race.

Pete Kaiser naps under his coat during a stop at the Rainy Pass checkpoint on Monday. Mushers are required to take a 24-hour stop and two 8-hour stops during the competition, but they also take non-required breaks, like Kaiser is doing here. (Zachariah Hughes / for ADN)

