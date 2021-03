Musher Dallas Seavey is returning to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race this year, three years after the race cleared him of any wrongdoing in a so-called “dog-doping” scandal in 2017. Seavey now lives on a vast property in Talkeetna with more than 100 sled dogs. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon talks with four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey in February in the dog lot at his Talkeetna-based kennel. Seavey is back in the Iditarod this year after taking three years off following a scandal in 2017’s race, after which the Iditarod said two of Seavey’s dogs had tested positive for a banned pain-reliever, then later cleared him of any wrongdoing.