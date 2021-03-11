VIRTUAL EVENT: PBS American Portrait on Alaska Insight Special LIVE Episode

Join Alaska Public Media for a special live event on

Wednesday, March 17 from 5-6 p.m.!

Alaska Insight host and News Director Lori Townsend will speak with panelists from the Alaska Humanities Forum and from Story Works Alaska for a discussion of what it is to be Alaskans from different backgrounds, perspectives, and age groups, and what they want to see happen in our state to ensure that everyone has the same opportunities to lead happy and healthy lives.

March 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. (via OVEE)

Stream LIVE here on this page, on Facebook Live or YouTube



The presentation will include videos Alaskans have submitted to the PBS American Portrait project, a national storytelling project that asks people all over the country to submit their stories, and will be streamed live to Facebook and Instagram, with opportunities for questions and comments from the virtual audience. You can also visit this page the day of the event for an embedded video player!

Local PBS American Portrait sponsorship provided by Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, Northern Air Cargo, and University of Alaska Southeast.