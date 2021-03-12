Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 12, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s Senate president gets a COVID-19 wake-up call after his top aide is hospitalized. And, a river rescue at an Iditarod checkpoint. Plus, Anchorage’s homeless population is getting vaccinated.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman, Jacob Resneck, and Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon, Lex Treinen, and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
- Greg Kim in Bethel
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org