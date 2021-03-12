Electroconvulsive therapy and inpatient psychiatric treatment

Electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a procedure done under anesthesia in which small electrical currents are passed through the brain to trigger a brief seizure. Much of the stigma involving this therapy is from portrayal in movies, but when done correctly it can cause changes in brain chemistry that can reverse certain mental health conditions like severe depression.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Lisa Lindquist
- Jennifer Hazen
LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic: Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)
- American Psychiatric Association: What is Electroconvulsive therapy?
- Johns Hopkins: Frequently asked questions about ECT
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 17, 2020, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by . . .