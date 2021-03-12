Electroconvulsive therapy and inpatient psychiatric treatment

Power transmission lines in Anchorage (Chugach Electric)

Electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a procedure done under anesthesia in which small electrical currents are passed through the brain to trigger a brief seizure. Much of the stigma involving this therapy is from portrayal in movies, but when done correctly it can cause changes in brain chemistry that can reverse certain mental health conditions like severe depression.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr. Lisa Lindquist

Jennifer Hazen

