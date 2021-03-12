Gov. Mike Dunleavy discusses pandemic recovery

Gov. Mike Dunleavy at the Capitol in Juneau in 2019. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Economic recovery from the pandemic and long term budget stability are some of the big tasks in front of state leaders during the current legislative session. How closely aligned are the Governor’s priorities with state lawmakers?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.