Iditarod round-up: As more teams start return trip, Seavey holds onto lead

Dallas Seavey’s dogs eat a the McGrath checkpoint on Friday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

More than two dozen Iditarod teams are retracing their route back to Willow Friday after reaching this year’s turnaround spot.

Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey and his dogs are holding onto the lead, and another team has called it quits on the trail.

Here’s our Friday update:

‘Where we get to actually race’: Seavey first out of McGrath with one third of race to go

Dallas Seavey rubbed ointment and massaged his dogs paws in the McGrath checkpoint on Friday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Dallas Seavey and his 13 dogs were the first team into the McGrath checkpoint Friday morning — about two-thirds of the way into the competition.

First, Seavey took a required COVID-19 test.

Then, he settled in for his mandatory 8-hour rest, in temperatures around negative-20 degrees.

He told the Iditarod Insider that he’s expecting a fast trail ahead, and is ready to start racing.

“This portion coming up is definitely my favorite portion of the race. This is where we get to actually race finally, after all year of training,” he said.

“The first third of the race getting these guys into a routine and a habit. The second third of a race putting us into position. Now, the final third, we actually get to do it. So that’s kind of fun.”

Seavey and his 13 dogs were the first team to leave McGrath at 5:32 p.m.

Meanwhile, mushers Brent Sass, Wade Marrs, Ryan Redington, Aaron Burmeister and Travis Beals were resting at the checkpoint.

RELATED: Follow all of our coverage of the 2021 Iditarod here.

Ryan Redington stayed in the Iditarod checkpoint only a few minutes on Thursday before heading back out along the in-bound trail. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Taking a (literal) pass

On Thursday evening, Iditarod mushers also started passing one another head-on for the first time ever, as some teams began their return journey on the out-and-back course.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that most sections of trail had just enough room for teams to squeeze by one another, but a few steep and winding stretches had little room for error.

“Most of it will be fine,” musher Aaron Peck of Calgary told the ADN. “You just gotta hope you don’t smack into a team.”

This year’s Iditarod also features cold weather with temperatures dipping deep below zero at night.

One of Sean Underwood’s dogs cools down after rubbing its head and body in snow upon arriving in McGrath on Wednesday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Nic Petit set up a thin tent hung on old wooden stakes from past races, and spent the night resting inside to avoid the commotion in the airplane hangar set up for rest in McGrath on Wednesday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Jeremy Traska spreads colorful blankets over his dogs as the wind picked up midday in McGrath on Wednesday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Jessie Holmes takes a break from cooking his dogs a meal to nuzzle with two wheel dogs. In Ophir during the Iditarod Sled Dog Race on Wednesday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Additional COVID-19 testing turns up no new positives

The Iditarod has done more COVID-testing since announcing its first coronavirus case Wednesday night, according to race officials.

Minnesota musher Gunnar Johnson tested positive for the illness on his way into McGrath.

RELATED: Iditarod musher tests positive for COVID-19, removed from race

Gunnar Johnson on Sunday. (Bill Roth / ADN)

By Friday afternoon, testing had turned up no additional cases, according to Dr. Jodie Guest, an epidemiologist working with the race.

She said by email that officials still had not identified the two mushers Johnson shared a tent with at a prior checkpoint, in Nikolai.

The race is now adding more testing on the trail, “out of an abundance of caution,” she said.

All mushers will get tested on their way back through McGrath, Rainy Pass and Skwentna.

Musher Rick Casillo calls it quits

Talkeetna’s Rick Casillo dropped out of the race just before 10 a.m. Friday at the checkpoint of Iditarod.

He had 13 dogs and “made the decision to scratch in the best interest of his race team,” said a brief Iditarod statement.

The checkpoint of Iditarod is nestled in a bend in the Iditarod River. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

That leaves 40 teams still on the trail.

As for when the first team might complete their return journey to the finish line near Willow, anything could still happen.

But according to the Seaveys not in the race — based on spreadsheets and Excel formulas — it could be Sunday night.

Matt Failor’s dogs rest under fleecy blankets in McGrath on Wednesday. (Zachariah Hughes/for ADN)

Reach reporter Tegan Hanlon at thanlon@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8447.