Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 15, 2021

Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs North, left, and Gamble. Seavey arrived in Willow to win the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 15, 2021. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dallas Seavey is back on top of the Iditarod. And, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s new leader talks about her new role. Plus, a plan to privatize rural DMVs draws legislative pushback.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Tegan Hanlon in Deshka Landing

Phillip Manning in Talkeetna

Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Greg Kim in Bethel

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org