Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 15, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
An Iditarod musher poses with two dogs wearing yellow flowers.
Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs North, left, and Gamble. Seavey arrived in Willow to win the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on March 15, 2021. (Marc Lester / ADN)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dallas Seavey is back on top of the Iditarod. And, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium’s new leader talks about her new role. Plus, a plan to privatize rural DMVs draws legislative pushback.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Tegan Hanlon in Deshka Landing
  • Phillip Manning in Talkeetna
  • Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • and Greg Kim in Bethel

