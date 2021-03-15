Bethel Woman Arrested For Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter

Bethel’s courthouse, the Nora Gunn Justice Complex. (Dean Swope/KYUK)





After a 2-year-old girl died in Bethel on March 12 and the child’s mother has been arrested for murder.

Bethel Police Department received a report of an injured child in Tundra Ridge Subdivision around 4:30 a.m, according to a press release. Medics arrived and transported a 2-year-old girl to the emergency room, where she was pronounced dead from traumatic injuries.

The child’s mother, Stephanie Olrun of Bethel, has been arrested for murder in the first degree and has been remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.