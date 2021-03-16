Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The state’s revenue forecast for this year and the next is rosier than it was last fall. And, students in Dillingham take part in an annual Iditarod reading tradition. Plus, pregnant Alaskans consider whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org