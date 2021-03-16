Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Kaitlin Sommer’s third grade students in class at Dillingham Elementary. Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (CREDIT JORDAN SANGER)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state’s revenue forecast for this year and the next is rosier than it was last fall. And, students in Dillingham take part in an annual Iditarod reading tradition. Plus, pregnant Alaskans consider whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
  • Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
  • Tyler Thompson in Dillingham

