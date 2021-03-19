Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 19, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
American and Chinese diplomats quietly meet in Anchorage. And, the first in-person family event at a Dillingham school is the annual spelling bee. Plus, Anchorage closes in on a record for its streak of days below freezing.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Brian Venua in Dillingham
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org