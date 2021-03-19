Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 19, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a person with a mask on
China’s State Councilor Wang Yi exits the US-China talks at the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage on March 18, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

American and Chinese diplomats quietly meet in Anchorage. And, the first in-person family event at a Dillingham school is the annual spelling bee. Plus, Anchorage closes in on a record for its streak of days below freezing.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Katherine Rose in Sitka
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Brian Venua in Dillingham

