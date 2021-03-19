Alaskans address violence against Asian Americans and racial bias in tech | Alaska Insight

Racial bias permeates government policy and justice systems. It’s also ubiquitous in the technology that we engage with on a daily basis. Artificial intelligence uses data to make predictions about who we are and what we’ll most likely do. That bias can gradually find its way into other parts of our lives and manifest violently, as we’ve seen with the recent attacks against Asian Americans in the U.S. Lori Townsend discusses Coded Bias, a documentary about inherent bias in algorithms, and how to combat harmful stereotypes and racism with University of Alaska, Anchorage professors Kenrick Mock and E.J.R. David and community organizer Lynette Pham.