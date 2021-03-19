Organizing a big sporting event during a pandemic

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-

For the past year, the Coronavirus Pandemic has been canceling sporting events all around the world. But the organizers of North America’s biggest ski marathon, the American Birkebeiner, were determined to find a way to hold the race anyway, and they were resolved to do it safely.  The American Birkebeiner Ski Race takes place every February in northern Wisconsin, and it usually attracts over 10,000 skiers. But this year’s participation numbers were down to less than half of the usual number, and the organizers incorporated a variety of changes intended to mitigate the potential spread of Coronavirus among participants.  On this week’s Outdoor Explorer, we’ll speak with the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation’s executive director, Ben Popp, about the changes and mitigations that were put in place for this winter’s event, and about how they made their decision to go forward with the race, even during the pandemic.

HOST: Adam Verrier

GUESTS:

  • Ben Popp, Executive Director, American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 18th, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, March 18th 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

