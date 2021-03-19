Travel School: Parks of the northwest

Neal Stanbury, Tui Stanbury, Leif Stanbury and Jodi Harskamp at Crater Lake, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp. The retrofitted truck, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp The truck’s pantry, photo courtesy of Jodi Harskamp Sticker designed by Tui Stanbury to commemorate the family’s travels, photo courtesy Jodi Harskamp
When Alaska Airlines Captain Jodi Harskamp took leave due to the pandemic and her children’s school shifted to on-line learning, she and her husband Neal Stanbury decided to take school on the road. Starting in the Pacific Northwest with their truck retrofitted to accommodate their outdoor gear, they began to tour national and state parks, with a vow to only camp and cook along the way with occasional breaks at family and friends’ homes. Their five-month journey is the subject of a series of episodes in the parks of the Northwest.
HOST: Lisa Keller
GUESTS:
Jodi Harskamp and Neal, Tui and Leif Stanbury Segment 1:
BROADCAST: Thursday, March 25th, 2021. 10-11 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 25th, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs.
After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!