We’re ‘all ears’ on Hometown Alaska this week

The arrival of a new host to Hometown Alaska is a good opportunity to open the phone lines to hear from callers on what topics you want us to work on. We call it “all ears” because we’re listening for the ideas you want us to pursue.

First, joining the Hometown Alaska team is EJ David. You may have heard him co-host the RUNNING program for school board candidates on March 8. In 2019, he came on as a “pop-up” co-host on a show that looked at the Asian American and Pacific Islander experience in Alaska. Today, we’ll co-host the show as an opportunity to introduce EJ and learn more about him. Look for his first solo show on April 5, and he’ll be back once a month after that.

We invite your thoughts on programming that you’d like to hear on your local community radio show. Is it more public affairs and issues? Is it the human side of Anchorage and Alaska—the community voices that make up the sound and rhythm of our town and our state? Or a blend of both?

We’d love to hear from you. Let us buy you a virtual cup of coffee and listen to what’s on your mind. Monday morning on Hometown Alaska.

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy and EJ David

GUESTS: You, the listeners.

