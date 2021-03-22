Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 22, 2021

A team of marine mammal experts perform a necropsy on a male sperm whale. (Photo courtesy Johanna Vollenweider/NOAA)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska health officials combat rising vaccine hesitancy in more conservative parts of the state. And, Sitka researchers conduct their first necropsy in five years. Plus, the latest federal stimulus bill could mean extra funds for Alaska families.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz in Anchorage

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org