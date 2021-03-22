Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 22, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska health officials combat rising vaccine hesitancy in more conservative parts of the state. And, Sitka researchers conduct their first necropsy in five years. Plus, the latest federal stimulus bill could mean extra funds for Alaska families.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org