Bethel’s courthouse, the Nora Gunn Justice Complex. (Dean Swope/KYUK)

Stephanie Olrun was arrested for beating her 2-year-old daughter to death in Bethel on March 12. She is charged with murder in the first and second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Olrun told an officer that she “lost control” because her child wasn’t listening to her, according to a police affidavit.

Police wrote that Olrun appeared to have attempted to clean up the residence and the victim’s body before police arrived. Olrun was not intoxicated at the time, according to police.