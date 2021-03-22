The risky business of delivering babies

Maternal-fetal medicine specialists are experts in helping mothers deliver healthy babies, even when medical problems put them at a higher risk for complications. Diabetes, high blood pressure, anxiety and addiction are unfortunately common problems that threaten healthy pregnancies.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Corinna Muller, Maternal Fetal Medicine physician and owner, Aurora Maternal-Fetal Medicine, LLC
LINKS:
- The Society of Maternal Female Medicine
- March of Dimes: Street Drugs and Pregnancy
- KTOO: More babies are being born too early in Alaska, health department says
