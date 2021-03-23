After 9 months, Anchorage eases mask mandate

Retired chemistry teacher David Boyd holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card after receiving one of the 771 vaccinations administered at the Anchorage School District Education Center on Jan. 7, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage’s mask mandate is easing up, though only slightly.

Beginning Tuesday, Anchorage residents who work in separate rooms from unvaccinated coworkers or customers no longer have to cover their faces as long as they are fully vaccinated. The rule change was announced by Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson and went into effect at noon.

Employers are required to verify that their employees are fully vaccinated, which means that they’ve had their final dose of vaccine at least two weeks ago.

The rule change follows recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans can safely interact with one another.

Anchorage has had a mask mandate in place since June 29. More than 20% of Anchorage residents have received their final doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard.