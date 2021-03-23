Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some Alaska lawmakers say their regions are suffering without a disaster declaration for the pandemic. And, new reporting examines the tragic journey of legendary heli skiing guide Dean Cummings. Plus, Anchorage officials face barriers to deploying a smartphone app for contact tracing.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Andrew Kitchenman and Claire Stremple in Juneau
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
