Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Nurse Shawnece Stovall prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 24, 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska lawmakers look for a way to get cruise ships and their passengers to the state. And, a mother-daughter duo in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta help their community reach almost total vaccination. Plus, Alaska health officials try to dispel COVID vaccine myths.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Pablo Pena in Juneau

Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

