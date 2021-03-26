Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 26, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Legislators take a step toward extending the Governor’s pandemic disaster declaration. And, Alaskans speak up about the pause on oil leasing on federal land. Plus, medication-assisted alcohol addiction treatment can be effective, but it’s not widely used.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Mike Swasey in Skagway
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
