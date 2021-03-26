Medical professionals answer Alaskans’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

Anchorage Health Department public health nurse Marguerite Leeds prepares to administer the Covid-19 vaccine during the community vaccine clinic held at Manai Fou Assembly of God Church in Airport Heights on Feb. 23, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska is leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccination rates, bringing us closer to the herd immunity needed to return to normal life. But some people still have concerns about getting the shot and other questions. We’ll discuss vaccine hesitancy with medical professionals as they dispel some of the common misinformation circulating about COVID-19 vaccines.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Dr. Jocasta Olp, pharmacist

pharmacist Dr. Tom Quimby, emergency physician, Mat-Su Regional Medical Center

emergency physician, Mat-Su Regional Medical Center Dr. Mike Alter, board certified emergency physician for 31 years & President, Matsu Emergency Medical Physicians

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

