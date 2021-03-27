Healing and justice for victims of violent crimes

One week in the month of April 2021, the 18th-24th, is set aside to remember victims of violent crimes in communities across the United States. In Anchorage, Victims for Justice, an organization that advocates for victims, will share its annual ribbon-tying ceremony at Hostetler Park in downtown Anchorage on social media platforms. The event is somber. Each ribbon is a victim remembered.
Different colored ribbons represent the victims of different types of crimes. Black ribbons refer to homicides; yellow to kidnapping; purple to domestic violence; teal for sexual assault; navy blue for human trafficking; orange for assault; white for hate crimes; light blue for child abuse; green for robbery; red for drunken driving; red, white and blue for crimes against those in uniform.
On today’s Justice Alaska, three organizations that work to help victims of crime navigate the justice system and receive the full authority of their victims’ rights will offer details on the history of the movement, the current status for victims, and a look toward what change still needs to happen.
As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Please join us for this community conversation on understanding victims’ rights.
HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy and Elaine Andrews
GUEST:
- Victoria Shanklin, Executive Director, Victims for Justice
- Erin Terry, FBI Anchorage Victim Specialist
- Tami Truett Jerue, Executive Director, Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center
LINKS:
- Victims for Justice website
- 2021 Victims Service Awards Nominations open through March 31, webpage details
- Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center website
- FBI Victims Assistance Program, PDF
- History of the establishment of the FBI Victim Assistance Program, webpage
- National Crime Victims’ Rights Week webpage
- Pilot Project Launched to address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, press release from the Alaska District U.S. Attorney’s Office, Feb. 8, 2021
- State of Alaska, Office of Victims’ Rights, an agency of the Alaska Legislature, webpage
- LIVE: Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10 a.m.
- RE-AIR: Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.