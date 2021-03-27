Healing and justice for victims of violent crimes

Tying different colored ribbons to a tree to remember victims of crimes is an annual event across the nation, including in Anchorage, during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24. The focus on victims is an opportunity to review and evaluate how victims’ rights are being observed, and what changes still need to happen. (Photo courtesy of Victims for Justice, Alaska.)

One week in the month of April 2021, the 18th-24th, is set aside to remember victims of violent crimes in communities across the United States. In Anchorage, Victims for Justice, an organization that advocates for victims, will share its annual ribbon-tying ceremony at Hostetler Park in downtown Anchorage on social media platforms. The event is somber. Each ribbon is a victim remembered.

Different colored ribbons represent the victims of different types of crimes. Black ribbons refer to homicides; yellow to kidnapping; purple to domestic violence; teal for sexual assault; navy blue for human trafficking; orange for assault; white for hate crimes; light blue for child abuse; green for robbery; red for drunken driving; red, white and blue for crimes against those in uniform.

On today’s Justice Alaska, three organizations that work to help victims of crime navigate the justice system and receive the full authority of their victims’ rights will offer details on the history of the movement, the current status for victims, and a look toward what change still needs to happen.

As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Please join us for this community conversation on understanding victims’ rights.

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy and Elaine Andrews

GUEST:

Victoria Shanklin, Executive Director, Victims for Justice

Executive Director, Victims for Justice Erin Terry , FBI Anchorage Victim Specialist

, FBI Anchorage Victim Specialist Tami Truett Jerue, Executive Director, Alaska Native Women’s Resource Center

