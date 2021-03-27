80 years of climbing, skiing, and boating with Sepp Weber

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
Sepp Weber
Sepp Weber, photo by Paul Twardock.

Sepp Weber has climbed, kayaked, and skied for at least 80 years, and is still at it! Sepp’s first experience in the American Arctic was kayaking across Canada and down the Yukon. Shortly afterward he took a job coaching skiing at Arctic Valley. In his long and active life, he did the first ski ascent of Denali and Mount Logan. His trips involved paddling and skiing to the start of climbs, then returning the same way. Sepp also owned and ran a ski lodge near Denali which he built himself. In the summers he was a river guide and he wrote a book titled “Wild Rivers of Alaska.” He has a full life of adventure and experience to share on this episode of Outdoor Explorer.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Sepp Weber, first to ascend Denali by ski

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, April 1st, 2021. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, April 1st, 2021. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

Previous articleHealing and justice for victims of violent crimes
Next articleWith fishing slowed by pandemic, Bering Sea crabbers push for extended season
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, was the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He now produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, the Alaska focused outdoors program. He also maintains the web posts for that show. You may have heard him filling in for Morning Edition or All Things Considered and can still find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR