80 years of climbing, skiing, and boating with Sepp Weber

Sepp Weber has climbed, kayaked, and skied for at least 80 years, and is still at it! Sepp’s first experience in the American Arctic was kayaking across Canada and down the Yukon. Shortly afterward he took a job coaching skiing at Arctic Valley. In his long and active life, he did the first ski ascent of Denali and Mount Logan. His trips involved paddling and skiing to the start of climbs, then returning the same way. Sepp also owned and ran a ski lodge near Denali which he built himself. In the summers he was a river guide and he wrote a book titled “Wild Rivers of Alaska.” He has a full life of adventure and experience to share on this episode of Outdoor Explorer.