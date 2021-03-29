Using transcranial magnetic stimulation to treat depression

Depression is a treatable condition, but for some people standard treatments like medications and therapy are not effective. Transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Dr. Shashita Inamdar, Medical Director, Greenbrook NeuroHealth Centers California
- Howard Chaitoff, Physician Assistant, Greenbrook TMS Center of Alaska
LINKS:
- Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers
- Healthline: What You Need to Know About Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy
- Johns Hopkins: Frequently Asked Questions About TMS
- Mayo Clini: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 31, 2020, at 8 p.m. AKDT
