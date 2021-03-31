Alaskans: Today is the deadline to file for your 2021 Permanent Fund dividend

Alaskans file their Permanent Fund dividend applications in downtown Anchorage in March 2016. The Anchorage, Juneau and Fairbanks PFD information offices are closed because of the pandemic, but Alaskans can still get a paper application in the buildings’ lobbies. (Rachel Waldholz/Alaska Public Media)

It’s that time of year again: The deadline to apply for a Permanent Fund dividend is upon us.

Alaskans have until 11:59 p.m. Alaska time on Wednesday, March 31, to submit their applications online.

You can also print out an application and send it by mail, but it must be postmarked by Wednesday.

The third option: Get a paper application in the lobby of a PFD information office in Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau, fill it out and leave it in the dropbox. (The lobbies close at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alaska Department of Revenue.)

So far, more than 590,000 people have applied for this year’s PFD.

New residents must live in Alaska for a full calendar year before they’re eligible. To view the other requirements — or check the status of your application — go to pfd.alaska.gov.

As for the amount of this year’s PFD?

That’s still unclear. Lawmakers are currently debating it.

