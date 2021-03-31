MASTERPIECE VIRTUAL EVENT: Behind the Scenes of Atlantic Crossing

Join the cast and crew of Atlantic Crossing

for a live discussion and Q&A!

Actors Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) and Sofia Helin (The Bridge), writers Alexander Eik and Linda May Kallestein, and MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson go behind the scenes of the new MASTERPIECE series and answer audience questions.

April 18, 2021 at 10 a.m.

LIVE Virtual Event via Zoom

Registration required via this link.



Atlantic Crossing depicts momentous events in the changing fortunes of Norway, Great Britain and the United States and features the little-known story of Norwegian Crown Princess Martha’s (Helin) friendship with U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt (MacLachlan) and how it influenced the course of history.



Premieres Sunday, April 4 at 8 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV.

