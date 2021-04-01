Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 1, 2021

The girls said that the season has been a bright spot in their pandemic year, a year that has struck Chevak particularly hard. (Olivia Ebertz / KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Hail Mary attempt to salvage the cruise season. And, an Alaska inmate sentenced to life in prison as a teenager sees hope in a new law. Plus, Chevak’s high school girl’s basketball team makes an appearance at state championships.

Reports tonight from:

Claire Stremple and Matt Miller in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Lex Treinen and Olivia Ebertz in Anchorage

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Philip Manning in Talkeetna

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org