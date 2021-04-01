Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 1, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The girls said that the season has been a bright spot in their pandemic year, a year that has struck Chevak particularly hard. (Olivia Ebertz / KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Hail Mary attempt to salvage the cruise season. And, an Alaska inmate sentenced to life in prison as a teenager sees hope in a new law. Plus, Chevak’s high school girl’s basketball team makes an appearance at state championships.

Reports tonight from:

  • Claire Stremple and Matt Miller in Juneau
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Lex Treinen and Olivia Ebertz in Anchorage
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Philip Manning in Talkeetna

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR