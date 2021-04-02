COVID-19’s impact on kids’ mental health

Students play during recess at Dena’ina Elementary School in Wasilla on September 21, 2020. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Remote learning, the loss of sports and activities and social isolation have caused an increase in anxiety and depression for children of all ages over the past year. With many kids heading back to classrooms and more vaccine availability, it almost feels like we are seeing the first glimpses of a return to normalcy. But the pandemic will likely have lasting effects on kids.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Lori Houston, LCSW, RPT-S, Clinical Director, Clinician & Co-Owner, Playful Journeys Counseling Center

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: