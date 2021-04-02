COVID-19’s impact on kids’ mental health

Remote learning, the loss of sports and activities and social isolation have caused an increase in anxiety and depression for children of all ages over the past year. With many kids heading back to classrooms and more vaccine availability, it almost feels like we are seeing the first glimpses of a return to normalcy. But the pandemic will likely have lasting effects on kids.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Lori Houston, LCSW, RPT-S, Clinical Director, Clinician & Co-Owner, Playful Journeys Counseling Center
LINKS:
- Playful Journeys Counseling Center
- COVID-19 Resources for Mental & Physical Health
- Mental Health & COVID-19: What Parents and Caregivers Should Know
- Mental Health During COVID-19: Signs Your Child May Need More Support
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: