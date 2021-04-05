Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 5, 2021

Chandra Watson and her 1-year-old daughter. “This is where we’re taking care of and still can make plenty of great memories,” Watson said. “It is expensive, but everything else outweighs that.” (Erin McKinstry/KCAW)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Mushers, road crews and pilots contend with wild spring weather across Alaska. And, a single mom in Sitka benefits from a local program to encourage home ownership. Plus, an Anchorage startup helps companies launch rockets.

Reports tonight from:

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Philip Manning in Talkeetna

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Berett Wilber in Ambler

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org